Provost asks islanders to mark VE Day

Provost Ian Clarkson is urging people on Arran and across North Ayrshire to raise a toast in tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Second World War.

Friday, May 8, is the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day – generally known as VE Day – marking the formal acceptance by the Allies of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender on 8 May 1945.

This year’s significant anniversary was to have been commemorated with events across the UK but the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that most public events have been cancelled.

However, Provost Clarkson is urging North Ayrshire residents to join him from their own homes in remembering those who gave their lives in the conflict.

At 3pm on Friday, May 8, people can join in the ‘Nation’s Toast to the Heroes of WW2’ by standing up and raising a glass of refreshment of their choice.

The Provost said: ‘I’m so disappointed that we will be unable to gather together and pay homage to the men and women who gave so much for the generations which followed.

‘Millions of them paid the ultimate price and we cannot forget their sacrifice.

‘Even though we cannot gather to publicly honour them, we can still pay tribute from our own homes by taking part in the Nation’s Toast to the Heroes.

‘It’s perhaps a chance for us to reflect on what they went through 75 years ago and how – even despite the current lockdown – we are very fortunate today and continue to owe them a colossal debt of gratitude.’

Those taking part in the Toast are asked to raise a glass and say: ‘To those who gave so much, we thank you.’

North Ayrshire Council’s Heritage and Cultural Services will be commemorating VE Day 75 online. Please follow North Ayrshire Heritage and Cultural Services on Facebook and @NACHeritage on Twitter.