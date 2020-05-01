Working 5 to 9 to keep us fed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Big Co Breakout Band put on an impromptu performance in the Co-op car park in Brodick last Saturday to the delight of shoppers.

They were recording their own version of Dolly Patron’s 9 to 5 which they have rewritten round their own new working hours of 5am to 9pm to keep the shop filled with stock and serve the customers.

Recorded by Positive Pictures it was shown on Graham Chappell’s Facebook show ‘What’s Happening On Arran’ last Sunday and is available to watch on YouTube.

Manager Liz McLean said: ‘We are just trying to keep things as normal as possible and say thank you to all our customers for there continuing support for all the staff.’

Now they are receiving requests for their next song.