Tough times ahead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The news that people have been trying to come to Arran on day trips is worrying indeed.

What part of ‘essential travel’ do these people not get? It has happened down south as well with one police officer in Yorkshire describing the abuse she got when asking people to go home as ‘worse than from drunken idiots outside nightclubs’.

So, too, front line staff at CalMac are being put in the impossible position of deciding what is essential travel and what is not.

That 35 people had to be turned away from Ardrossan, Largs and Wemyss Bay last weekend is concerning ahead of the holiday weekend.

Easter was thankfully quiet and the lockdown is being well observed on Arran but what happens when restrictions begin to ease.

Already there has been talk, mainly for the north of Scotland, of opening the islands first. However any such move would have to be carefully thought out for Arran.

There may be a case in the not too distant future of some businesses being able to open up on Arran, where social distancing can be maintained, to get the island economy moving again.

But when visitors can come back – that is a different question and the tourist trade may be in for some tough months ahead before they can get back to work.

In the meantime they must take advantage of the myriad of government schemes to help them survive the crisis with some cash eventually beginning to filter to where it is required most.