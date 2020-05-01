New Sannox shop will serve northend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

Sannox is to get a new convenience store and Post Office to serve the north end of the island.

The company renovating the Sannox Bay Hotel this week confirmed it had bought the cottage next door and were investing £296,000 on the construction of a new store, which will have a cash machine.

Scotslion/Argyll Group bought the hotel, which closed in November 2o15, in February 2018 and have been renovating the building. It has now bought Sannaig Cottage, previously Ingledene Cottage, to the south of the hotel. This was sold off many years ago and traded as a holiday home for more than a decade.

This will be demolished to make way for the convenience store.

The company’s Russ McLean told the Banner: ‘Thanks to North Ayrshire Council and community support, in the midst of the coronavirus nightmare, we have a bit of good news.

‘This week my shareholders and I took the decision to invest at least an extra £296,000 in the construction of a new convenience store and post office for the north end of the island.

‘If all goes according to plan, we will creating an additional six jobs. The hotel will create five jobs.

The south end from Brodick to Lamlash and Whiting Bay has many shops and three excellent supermarkets. The north-east part of Arran has no shops, yet it lies between two of the busiest ferry routes in Scotland -Ardrossan to Brodick and Lochranza to Claonaig.

‘When we floated the idea of a north-end convenience store on the Arran Community Forum, the best of Arran was displayed and a lot of folk made supportive comments. Arran is a tight-knit island and local support is important.

‘For those who think village and town shops are no longer viable, we have a proven track record going back two decades. If the rents of investment properties are kept at a fair level, and a good amount of mentoring and support given to newstart businesses, they thrive.

‘Scotslion/Argyll Group commend North Ayrshire Council for a prompt, efficient and professional planning service.

‘This decent, fair minded council granted our 2019 planning application that has resulted in our group committing to invest an additional £296,000 at the site next door to the Sannox Hotel. This is 100 per cent equity funded.

‘There was a positive line of communication from North Ayrshire Council and the staff understand new jobs are important to the viability of local communities.

‘We rank North Ayrshire Council number one, based on our experience during 2018/209 when this council worked with us to map out a plan for renovating and re-opening the Sannox Hotel.’

The Sannox Bay Hotel which is under renovation. NO_B18sannox

Sannaig Cottage will be knocked down to make way for the new convenience store. NO_B18sannox02