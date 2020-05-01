Home computers helping to find a cure

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Islanders are contributing to medical research seeking a cure for COVID-19 by donating home computer resources.

The world’s fastest supercomputer has been created from volunteers loaning spare time on their home PCs to fold proteins, a scientific task that could prove instrumental in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to Folding@Home, the organisation that runs the distributed computing effort, the combined power of the network broke 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 operations per second – or one ‘exaflop’ – on March 25.

That made it six times more powerful than the current world’s fastest traditional supercomputer, the IBM Summit, which is used for scientific research at the US’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. By Monday, it had more than doubled that, hitting a new record of 2.4 exaflops, faster than the top 500 traditional supercomputers combined, thanks to almost 1 million new members of the network.

And Arran residents are already joining in. One of the first was Andrew Rigby in Shiskine. He said: ‘After signing my computer up, I created a team called Isle of Arran and put an article on the Facebook Arran Community Forum. We now have a further six island and family members.

‘It would be great to have further islanders signing up – it’s free and easy to install and works in the background allowing a PC to remain in use as normal. You can join in by installing a free app. Folding@home works out the virus’s physical structure and how drugs may stop its replication.

‘You decide when it runs and how much of your computer’s processing power it uses – no need for a high-end machine. If you want, the app will run when it detects you’re not using the computer for anything else. Also, there’s no need to be continually connected to the internet – handy for reducing computer virus attacks!

Folding@home is found at foldingathome.org

A similar project, Rosetta@home, is found at boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/ which also works on some Android phones.

Andrew added: ‘My partner, Fiona, and I would usually be taking islanders and tourists out for Kayak Arran trips were it not for the virus. I’m also looking forward to getting back to Arran Kayak Club coaching and leading trips. Shame not to be on the water in this great weather following the successful pool sessions of the winter.’