Day trippers not welcome for holiday weekend

Arran does not want day trippers during the lockdown was the clear message this week as CalMac hopes for a repeat of Easter this May holiday weekend when people heeded the advice to stay at home.

The ferry operator is reinforcing the government’s stay home, protect the NHS, save lives message after seeing a recent increase in people trying to travel for day trips, particularly to Arran and other islands on the Clyde.

CalMac turned away 35 people from Ardrossan, Largs and Wemyss Bay over the last weekend.

CalMac is continuing its checks on people travelling for non-essential reasons with port staff now asking to see a driver’s licence for proof that they are an island resident, or evidence that they are a key worker, before being allowed to board.

‘The good weather may tempt people to get out and about, but I would urge everyone to continue to follow government guidelines and stay home, Getting a day trip to the beach is not essential travel and we will have no hesitation in refusing to board anyone who does not have a legitimate reason to sail with us,’ said CalMac director of operations, Robert Morrison.

‘It should not have to be down to staff to ensure people are not travelling. There has to be an element of personal responsibility taken and people really need to be asking themselves is my journey really necessary. If it’s for leisure and recreation the answer is clearly no,’ added Robert

Passenger and vehicle numbers are down 95 per cent across CalMac’s 28 routes.

Meanwhile, the MV Caledonian Isles was expected to return to service today after her starboard engine was repaired. The Ardrossan to Brodick essential lifeline service was being operated by the MV Hebridean Isles.