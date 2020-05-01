Coronavirus news in brief

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Extra PPE supplies

The Scottish Government has acted to ensure supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be delivered to more than 1,000 care homes across Scotland due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arran’s MSP Kenneth Gibson said: ‘Care home staff are increasingly in the front line of ensuring COVID-19 does not spread to some the most vulnerable people in our communities.

‘It is important that care homes, such as Cooriedoon and Montrose House remain as well supplied as colleagues on the mainland and Scottish Ministers are determined to ensure that is the case. These additional supplies will be welcomed by staff and relatives whose loved ones reside in care homes to provide both safety and reassurance.’

Stock will also continue to be provided to the Arran Hub which supplies PPE to other social care workers.

Immunisations continue

Immunisation appointments for children and pregnant women are continuing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Scheduled immunisations are an important and legitimate medical reason to leave your house, and people who have an immunisation appointment should attend as planned. If an individual with an upcoming immunisation appointment – or a member of their household – is showing symptoms of COVID-19, then they must not attend, but should call the number on their invitation to rearrange the appointment.

Impact survey

The Arran CVS are trying to understand the impact COVID-19 is having on our community. In particular, we are looking into:

1. Whether help is getting through and what are the immediate needs and solutions needed.

2. Examples of kindness and help that are really making a difference.

3. Changes that are happening now that may last for the long term.

They are hoping to use the evidence you provide to support the community’s immediate needs as well as enable us to plan for Arran’s recovery in the long term.

Some of these questions may not be relevant as they cover a large working range, but please state that they are not relevant otherwise we risk not being able to count any of your answers in our analysis.

Please contact Lorraine.hewie@arrancvs.org.uk if you want more information.

For employer/self employed:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TXNN78T

For employees:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TM3GX86

Intake deferred

The COVID-19 emergency has forced ferry operator CalMac to defer its 2020 intake of Modern Apprentices (MAs).

CalMac had been planning to recruit 20 MAs into Deck, Engine and Hospitality roles this year, but the process has now been postponed until next year from the 450 applications already received.

For next year’s intake CalMac is planning to expand its MA programme to include more shore side roles.

Contracts extended

North Ayrshire Council has decided to extend the contracts of its current Modern Apprentices and Skills for Life trainees by three months.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, apprentices employed across the council have had their work experience and learning disrupted and this will continue for some time.

A total of 35 apprentices with the council were due to complete during July and August but it’s been decided to extend the contracts of these young people by three months.