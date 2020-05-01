Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday May 6, 2000

Lost pigeon

Dogs travel free of charge on CalMac but how much might they charge for a pigeon? This injured racing pigeon hitched a free ride on the 3.15pm boat on Monday. Andy Parry of Whiting Bay was in the observation lounge when the homing pigeon walked in through the open door. It apparently landed on the boat as it was leaving Ardrossan harbour.

Andy, a farrier, helped the crew catch the bird and took it home to Whiting Bay and set about finding the owner, a Mr Blaney of Lancaster, almost 200 miles away, who was delighted to get the call. He had released 30 birds on Saturday and 29 had long since returned. Ardrossan is beyond their flying range so the pigeon on the boat must have got lost after being injured. Arrangements are being made to get the bird home.

Folk festival

There is a great line-up of musicians heading to Arran next month for the 12th Arran Folk Festival. Traditional musicians and singers coming over for the week-long event include Deaf Shepherd, The Wrigley Sisters from Orkney, Chris Stout from Shetland and the amazing accordion player Kepa Junkera and his band from Bilbao in Spain.

There will also be Gaelic song and Highland music from Cliar, bluegrass from the Moonshiners and from the new traditional courses on offer in colleges there will be Skipinnish, Demlinn, The Loop and Trudge Euphoria. Island musicians and singers will also be performing throughout the week at the Festival Club in the Ormidale Hotel.

Andy Parry with the injured homing pigeon. 01_B18tweY01

Lamlash and Shiskine Kiscadale Salver teams before the competition final at Shiskine Golf Club last Saturday. Shiskine defeated the defending champions. 01_B18tweY02

Marette Pringle, last year’s lady champion, throws the first bowl of the season at Whiting Bay Bowling Club, watched by other members. 01_B18tweY03

The Anthony Nolan Bone Marrow Trust raised £360 last Saturday at the Kinloch Hotel. This was due in no small part to the volunteers who allowed the trust’s Arran representative Jan Murchie loose on their crowning glory. Our photographs show Mac MacAleavy resigned to his fate and Callum Weir, Willie Murchie and Mac after being shorn. 01_B18tweY04 and 01_B18tweY05