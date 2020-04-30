Horticultural show is latest event to be cancelled

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The annual Arran Horticultural Society summer show is the latest event which has been forced to cancel.

The long-running show always attracts a bumper entry and, ironically, this year with its early summer sunshine and people having more time to spend in their garden, could have been even bigger and better.

However the committee have decided to postpone it now, rather than wait to nearer the time.

A society spokesman said: The committee have had to make the tough decision to cancel the summer show, in line with the Arran Show and the Brodick Highland Games.

‘Strange times indeed, but stay safe. And stay sane by keeping on planting and enjoying the labours of your fruit, veg, and flowers.’

The show usually turns Arran High School into a sea of colour with cut flowers, pot plants, decorative arrangements, fruit , vegetables, baking produce, handicrafts, photographs and the, always popular, children’s categories – but there will be none of that this year.

As reported in last week’s Banner, Brodick Highland Games, the Arran Farmers Show and the SWI handicraft show are just the latest victims of the coronavirus pandemic to huge number summer events on Arran.

The society had already had to cancel the annual Spring Flower and Bulb show which had been due to be held at the end of March.

All the winners and their prizes at last year’s show won’t get a chance to compete in 2020. 01_B34hort36