Helping to keep Arran talking

A new service has been launched for people on Arran who wish to connect with others locally and get chatting through these challenging times.

Keep Arran Talking has been launched by Arran CVS to help people have a friendly blether and a catch up on Arran matters or other subjects of interest.

Flyers advertising the service have been posted through letter boxes across the island, as it is felt it may be of particular appeal to those who do not have digital access. There is no cost to the person other than the first call to leave their details.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We are just a few Arran people who want to connect with you and keep you connected with others. This way we should be able to lift each others spirits, sharing and caring for each other.’

Call Keep Arran Talking on 600611. The office is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.