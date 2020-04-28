Virus tests for ‘all over 70s’ taken to hospital

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

People aged 70 and above are going to be routinely tested for the coronavirus on admission to hospital in Scotland, the First Minister has revealed.

Previously, people were only tested in hospital if they showed symptoms or had been referred for tests.

But as part of new measures to prevent the spread of the killer bug and protect older patients on hospital wards, all people over 70 who are admitted will be tested and then tested again every four days throughout their stay, Nicola Sturgeon told a media briefing this afternoon.

She said: ‘Today we are confirming a further expansion of testing. All NHS boards are now being asked to put in place procedures to test all those over 70 years of age who are admitted to hospital for any reason – not just those with COVID-19 symptoms.

‘As we know, the virus can have an especially severe impact on older people, so although we don’t usually test people without symptoms because the test isn’t totally reliable in those cases, we do think there will be a benefit in testing older people, both on their admission to hospital and at intervals thereafter.

‘That will help us identify if the virus is being transmitted within hospital and if so, how and where, and will also help us to provide better care for other older people and therefore contribute to our efforts to slow down the spread of the virus.’

The over-70s, and those with underlying health conditions, are highly-vulnerable to COVID-19 which attacks the respiratory system.

Scotland’s capacity for testing for COVID-19 has also risen from 350 a day to 3,500 a day, the First Minister said.

Overnight, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Scotland increased by 200 to a total of 10,721 since the outbreak, she said.

A total of 1,754 people remain in hospital in Scotland, a fall of eight on yesterday, with 126 held in intensive care.

Since March 5, a total of 2,448 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Scotland have recovered.

Overnight, a total of 70 more deaths found to have been caused by COVID-19 have been registered in Scotland.

That brings the total number of people under that measure to have died from the coronavirus to 1,332, she added.