Restrictions will be lifted very slowly, says Sturgeon

Scotland must prepare for a slow, gradual and cautious lifting of the coronavirus restrictions, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said today.

Relaxing the rules before a vaccine is found is out of the question for now, she warned, saying the country had to adjust a new normal.

She said: ‘We need to be clear now that lockdown remains essential and that even as we are able to start to ease some of these restrictions, we are going to have to do so very carefully, very cautiously and probably very slowly and gradually.

‘We are going to have to take what I described this morning as baby steps in doing this. We have got to try and seek a new normal because how we are living our lives right now has consequences and can’t go on forever.

‘But we have to recognise that the virus has not gone away so there will be changes in how we live our lives that will be necessary for some time to come – until science, in the form of treatments and a vaccine, offer new solutions to us.’

More than 250,000 people have viewed a new Scottish Government paper on the coronavirus since it was published yesterday afternoon, she revealed.

The 27-page blueprint is called ‘COVID-19 – A Framework for Decision Making’ and sets out possible changes the country will have to make.

It paves the way for social distancing to become the norm, businesses to change how staff and customers are kept apart, measures for schools and education, and how older and vulnerable people could be cared for in future to prevent outbreaks and the NHS being overwhelmed.

Mrs Sturgeon said: ‘This publication is an attempt to have a grown-up conversation with the wider public in Scotland.

‘We want to be really frank every step of the way about the complexities and uncertainties of the decisions that lie ahead.’

She thanked those people who had read the document and urged those who had not to make some time for it.

‘I noted yesterday that most people will never read a government document but if you are ever going to do it at all, this is the time, so please take some time to read what we set out.’

‘These are the principles that are going to guide us and some of the factors we have to take into account. If you have got views on that, that you would like us to consider in the next phase of our work, then don’t hesitate to tell us what they are.’

You can read the document online or download a PDF by clicking the following link https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-framework-decision-making/