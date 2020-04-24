Community driven effort is getting Arran through crisis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

A community driven effort is helping get Arran through the coronavirus pandemic.

An army of volunteers and community support groups are getting non medical help to those who need it most while others who sheilding and self-isolating are being looked after by neighbours and friends while they are maintaining social distancing.

The measures being taken on Arran continue to keep the number of positive COVID-19 test cases down, which remained at three earlier this week, although there are also thought to be several cases of symptomatic coronavirus in the community.

However, as elsewhere A&E attendances on the island have fallen a great deal. This was most stark through the Easter weekend, which was the quietest in memory and there is a worry among health professionals on the island that people needing help are not getting in touch, which they are being urged to do.

Meanwhile, the Community Support Hub, based at the Arran Outdoor Centre in Lamlash, has everything required now in place and is even busier than ever.

The hub, using their coordinators and volunteers across the island, helped to deliver during the last 10 days: 55 prescriptions, 95 Co-op deliveries and 61 food bags.

Most calls and emails they receive are from those who are needing support with collection of prescriptions and food provisions, as well as supporting the Co-op with deliveries up at the northend of the island. Much thanks to Fiona Laing and Chris Traill for managing that aspect.

Locality leader Ian Staples said: ‘We are working closely with the hospital, in the eventuality that they needed to get testing swabs across to the mainland urgently outwith of the times the ferry is sailing or on a Sunday when we have no service. This we can do, through the generosity of Howard Wood who has very kindly allowed us to utilise his RIB, this is now ready to be deployed, as and when its needed, at the hub slipway.

‘We have also had help with mapping and post codes which we now have displayed in the main hub here in Lamlash. This has really helped us to pinpoint those who are most vulnerable and where exactly they are on the island it also helps us with tasking coordinators and volunteers. Thanks to Mark Wickstead for his support in this.

‘We are helping to distribute the masks that are being made by Facemasks4arran, who are very busy making masks for people on the island.

‘We are also helping those who are living in supported retirement housing in Brodick and Lamlash, some of its residents are unable to get simple things like laundry done due to not being able to accept visitors that would normally carry out this task. However we have a bank of five machines at the hub which means we can get this task done very quickly.

‘We have also been supporting those who are in most need who affected financially. Whilst they are awaiting their wages, with the support of NAC and local village shops we have been able to support these families with basic food provisions, until payments come though via the furlough system. On behalf of the North Ayrshire Council we would like to thank all village shops and the Co-op for supporting this initiative which is assisting those in most need.

‘The centre’s accommodation is being utilised by some key workers from the hospital and Montrose House. Again the centre has come into its own allowing its facilities and staff to be used as a means of supporting the community.

‘As you can see this is very much a community driven effort across the island and I would like to thank everybody for the support they have shown the hub but also all of our community members who are needing it the most. Without the continued support of all the coordinators, volunteers, ACVS, local elected members Ellen McMaster and Timmy Billings. we would not have been able to achieve a fraction of what we have done,’ Ian said.

Anyone on Arran requiring help or advice should contact the community hub on 600532 or 07496 658760 or email Cara Miller at caramiller@north-ayrshire.gov.uk who any new volunteers should also contact.

Darryl Urquhart-Dixon updates the mapping room which pinpoints the most vulnerable on the island. NO_B17hub01

Locality leader Ian Staples behind his desk at the hub. NO_B17hub02