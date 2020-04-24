Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday April 29, 2000

Roads meeting

A public meeting is to be held on Monday May 8 to discuss the condition of Arran’s roads. It will be hosted by the community council in Whiting Bay hall.

Chairwoman Sheila Gilmore said she was inviting hauliers, councillor John Sillars, MPs Brian Wilson and Allan Wilson and perhaps also the emergency services. She said it would give people the chance to air their views and keep up the pressure on North Ayrshire Council to improve island roads.

It follows a campaign by Moira Starks who is gathering support for her bid to take the council to court to fulfil its duty to maintain the roads. A final decision has still to be made on whether there is sufficient support to proceed.

Rugby guest

Among the crowds enjoying the rugby sevens in Brodick last Saturday was former Scottish international player Kirsty Henderson. Not only has she played rugby for her country, she twice captained the Scotland A side.

After leaving Arran High School, Kirsty pursued a career in sport and during her student years she returned to the island for several summers to take charge of the North Ayrshire Council beach leader scheme. She is now a sports lecturer at Cardonald College but her real passion remains rugby and, for the last four years, she has captained Glasgow Southern women’s rugby team.

Now Kirsty has reached the pinnacle of her playing career and has represented Scotland in England, Wales and Spain, which of her international matches has she most enjoyed? Obviously they have all been special, but the one which stands out most for her, said Kirsty, was when she captained Scotland to a thrilling 25-23 victory over Wales.

Liz Stewart from Shiskine has also represented Scotland in the past.

The Corrie longship builders who have just put a skin of glass fibre gel into their boat mould, the first stage in creating Arran’s own Viking longship. From left: Mark Brown, Matthew Goochild, Simon Gee, Neil Bulger, Nigel Wilde, Peter McKinnon, John Malpas and Frank Halliwell. 01_B17tweY01

Minister of Brodick Church, the Reverend Ian MacLeod, with some of the church members who bedecked the church with flowers to celebrate Easter and the millennium. There were flowers were everywhere and their scent was immediately noticeable on entering the church. 01_B17tweY02

Agnes Lynch, front centre, was presented with a Celtic brooch to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lochranza Art Class at its annual Daffodil Tea to raise funds for the village hall where it meets. 01_B17tweY03

President’s wife Margaret Griffin bowls the first wood of the season at the opening of Brodick Bowling Club last Saturday. 01_B17tweY04

The Arran team which took part in the 2000 rugby sevens tournament which attracted 13 teams last weekend and, inset, Kirsty Henderson. 01_B17tweY05 and 01_B17twe06