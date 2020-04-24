A day to remember as Irene celebrates her centenary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It’s not every day you get to celebrate your 100th birthday. And last Friday villagers of Whiting Bay made sure Irene Greatorex had a day to remember – while making sure everyone stayed safe.

The day began with the unfurling of a huge banner from the upstairs window of her home, which was once the Greatorex Store she ran with her late husband Bill, proclaiming she was ‘100 years young’.

A single carer took in her gifts and Irene’s birthday card from the Queen, which she recorded on camera, before Whiting Bay pipers Beverley and Patrick Scott played a medley of stirring Scots tunes in Irene’s front garden.

A number of locals, complying with social distancing measures, joined in the celebration from the safe distance of the putting green across the road to help make Irene’s day.

As reported in last week’s Banner, Whiting Bay Memories gathered more than 200 contributions for a special book of fond memories and greetings, which was presented to Irene on her special day.

Irene and Bill came to Arran from Blackburn in Lancashire in 1967 and as the years passed they became much loved characters in the village and ran the Greatorex Store and tearoom for nearly 30 years.