PET CARE AND VET CARE ON ARRAN

ARRAN VETS

We are currently open:

9am-2pm Monday-Friday

9.30-11.30am Saturday

Everyone must phone first before travelling to the surgery and inform us if they are self-isolating or have symptoms. Call 01770 302511 for all enquiries and emergencies.

BAY PET CARE

Dog walking, veterinary transportation, waits with dog and returns. Cover from Brodick to Kildonan. Uses own leads. An element of paperwork will be required, possibly online. Julie is police checked and insured and hasn’t been off the island since Christmas. To arrange dog walking call 700541.

BOGARIE KENNELS

We have lots of customers that purchase dog food from us and at this time we can still possibly deliver. We are asking for email communication and bank transfers to ensure safety. Bogariekennels@mail.com – we are on the Ross Road.

MUDDY PAWS ARRAN

Dog walking to assisting vulnerable/isolated people (no charge) in accordance with the government policy on walking someone else’s dog. Areas covered are Corrie, Brodick, Lamlash and Whiting Bay.