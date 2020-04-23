HOME SUPPLIES AND ESSENTIAL REPAIRS

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

HOMESTYLES

Brodick

Household items or essentials can be delivered free by arrangement or left outside for collection. Order via telephone – 302648 – card payment via phone contact.

ARRAN HAULAGE SERVICE/ARMITAGE

Brodick

Continue to deliver all items as usual adhering strictly to all preventative measures and national guidelines. Armitage is providing regular services and Arran Haulage are still delivering goods, animal feed, coal and gas as normal, island wide. Order via telephone – 302777 – Can be paid online.

ALBION GAS

Free delivery on bottled gas, 01770 600113/07884258837.

ARRAN HEAT PUMPS

Quality heat pumps supplied and installed. Service and repair, 24 hours call out island wide. Please call for a free estimate 07385 215 140 01770 601214 or email arranheatpumps@btinternet.com.

MBS BUILDING AND TIMBER SUPPLIES

Our click and collect service continues to be very popular, however due to the continuing lockdown and for safety reasons we are now only operating Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Fuel will be available between 8am-9am on these days and in store orders, 8am-noon, which can be phoned in 01770 700202 or by email at mbsbuild@yahoo.co.uk.

Items can be collected from the shop forecourt by arrangement and the home delivery service for orders over £25 is still available to customers with transportation problems.

SLIDDERY SUPPLIES

Deliveries on Tuesday and Friday. Phone or email your orders as early as possible to allow us to collate orders and plan delivery times. Order via telephone – 870225/348 – or email slidderysupplies@yahoo.com

BRENDARRAN ELECTRICALS

Carrying out repairs on appliances but only essential appliances like cookers, washing machines, fridges and freezers. Non-essential repairs will only be carried out when the lockdown has been lifted. Taking all necessary precautionary measures as outlined in government guide- lines. Telephone – 07956 324546.

BAY PETROL, BRODICK

Monday, Tuesday 9am-1pm

Wednesday closed

Thursday 9am-1pm

Friday –1pm-5pm

Saturday 9am-1pm

Sunday closed.

LAMLASH GARAGE – John Thomson Engineering

Open 8am –5pm for vehicle repairs and MOT’s. Please call first on 600328 as restrictions apply.

WHITING BAY GARAGE

Open 12-2pm Monday-Saturday for petrol, diesel, Calorgas, logs, kindling, also some repair work.