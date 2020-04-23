FOOD AND DRINK ON ARRAN

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

LOCHRANZA CENTRE

Hot meal orders delivered between the hours of 5.00pm and 7.00pm

on Tue, Wed and Sun (please do not go to the centre, phone on 01770

830 637).

These are in a ‘disposable’ takeaway form. Kitchen is fully compliant with food safety regulations and we have sufficient stocks of sanitiser etc. Payment should be made through their Justgiving page. Phone for details.

Lochranza Centre can be contacted on 01770 830637. They can pick up shopping for people from Pirnmill Stores or the Co-op if you phone the stores direct and place the order. For any other assistance anyone in Pirnmill/Lochranza/Catacol can phone the centre and they will try and help.

PIRNMILL SHOP

Grocery provision orders to be picked up or delivered via the following means:

Order via telephone: 850235

email: pirnmillpo@gmail.com

Facebook message: www.facebook.com/pirnmillvillagestore/

Payments by card over the phone or by bank transfer, the bank details for this are as follows Name: Pirnmill Village Store – sort code: 83-23-13, account no: 00601644.

WOOLEYS OF ARRAN BAKERY STORE

BRODICK

Shops are now closed to public. Fresh bread, rolls, potato scone and frozen pies and quiche can be ordered and delivered to Brodick and Lamlash. Order via telephone – 302280 by 11am for next day delivery or contact via Facebook messenger.

CO-OP

BRODICK

Groceries for home delivery, call the store to order. For vulnerable and self-isolating residents. Order via telephone – 302515 or email elizabeth.mclean@coop.co.uk (preferred) including your name, address, telephone number and membership details – it may take up to one day to be called back.

Delivery schedule:

Monday: Corrie, Sannox, Glen Estate, Brodick.

Tuesday: Lamlash, Cordon, Whiting Bay.

Wednesday: from Whiting Bay to Blackwaterfoot.

Thursday: Lochranza, Pirnmill, Machrie. Friday: Brodick and surrounding areas.

FOODSHARE at the CO-OP

BRODICK AND LAMLASH

Short-life orange label food (use by and best before) will be available for the public to collect for free every evening at 6.15pm from the foodshare table within the big Co-op in Brodick and Co-op, Lamlash.

This scheme is open to all, help yourself to stop food from going to landfill. Please adhere to the ‘touch it and take it’ policy.

BAY KITCHEN AND STORES

WHITING BAY

Drive-thru groceries – call ahead – we will bag and bring your shopping (even if just your paper) out to you. Delivery service, suggested spend no less than £10 for Whiting Bay and £20 if further away please.

Free contactless payment. Order via telephone – 700229 Mon-Sat 9am-4pm, Sunday noon- 3pm, deliveries and kerb side pickups.

The seating area is now closed, however takeaway coffees/teas and pastries still available. Free hot drinks to any NHS and Coastguard/helicoptering staff/any front line staff and their spouses who all deserve medals too. Deliveries are not only for self-isolators but for any FRONT-LINE STAFF WHO NEED A BREAK.

THE SHORE

WHITING BAY

Frozen meals available for collection and will come complete with easy to follow instructions for heating in your oven at home. Order via telephone – 700161 – visit www.theshorearran.co.uk – seven days a week, 3pm – 6pm

A & C CAMERONS BLACKWATERFOOT

Home delivery from the shop as normal for those distancing, or lambing! Home deliveries cover the whole Shiskine Valley, Machrie and as far as Lochranza and Kildonnan on specific days. Order via telephone – 01770 860 220 or email blackwaterfoot-po@live.co.uk

BLACKWATERFOOT BAKEHOUSE

Opening times Tuesday-Saturday weekly, please see Facebook page for developments. www.facebook.com/bakehouseblackwater/

Their bread will also be available at their usual locations elsewhere on the island.

ARRAN MEALS 2 GO, SHISKINE

Shiskine Pizza deliveries available Friday and Saturday Nights. Pre-order anytime before 5pm or call between 5pm and 7.30pm. £8 a pizza, toppings: Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Sweetcorn, Red Onion, Jalapenos.

Free delivery and online payments available. Social distancing rules adhered to, we will leave them on your doorstep knock the door and run away Call 860572.

KILMORY HALL & COMMUNITY CENTRE

Groceries available as previously at the little community shop for those who need to use it. A review will be made at the end of April. Contact us please email kilmory.hall@btinternet.com.

ARRAN CHEESE SHOP

Still trading, shop closed to public. Your order can be collected at our shop where we will bring it to your car. You can order by phone 302788 or emailgordon@arrancheese.com If emailing please leave a phone number and don’t include card details. If ordering on Arran you will get a free piece of Arran Brie, Arran Camembert or Arran Blue as Easter stock of these will eventually go to waste. Our products can be viewed on website.

ARRAN BUTCHERS BLACKWATERFOOT

Still trading, shop closed to public. Orders can be placed by phoning the shop to arrange a non-contact delivery anywhere on the island – pay for by card. A full range of stock remains at all three Co-ops and at Bay stores. A 20 per cent discount on all home delivery island wide. Order via telephone – 860354.

BLACKWATERFOOT LODGE (HOTEL)

Take our meals for drive thru collection or home deliveries available Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm-8pm. Delivery in Shiskine Valley area. Weekly menu available on Facebook page or phone 860202.