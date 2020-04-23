CRAFT SUPPLIES AND OTHER ITEMS

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

BOOK AND CARD CENTRE/BRODICK POST OFFICE

Newspaper delivery. Books, puzzles, batteries, stationary etc can be delivered too – in Brodick only at moment. Payment over the phone –

Order via telephone – call Tom on 302288

THE HARBOUR SHOP, BLACKWATERFOOT

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 10am-2pm. Sunday CLOSED.

We are also delivering newspapers and any other items required.

Telephone 860215.

BAY WOOL & CRAFTS

Wool, haberdashery and craft supplies. To purchase anything from

any of our makers and crafters, please contact them direct first – these

can also be delivered from the shop. Also operating a delivery service.

Orders via Telephone: call Kat and Steve Sparshott on 600110 or Linda MacCallum on 302875 with requirements.