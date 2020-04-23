We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

BELLS BOUTIQUE

BRODICK

Most of the clothing stock can be viewed with prices on Facebook and Instagram, some photos of stock is also available on Google page Bell’s of Arran.

Contact Elizabeth via email bellsofarran@gmail.com

Call 01770 860597 (Bridgend Campsite)

Whatsapp 07881 400064 (no phone signal at home) / via Facebook bellsofarran.

ARRAN ACTIVE

BRODICK

Any kind of stock requirements can be delivered for free or can be picked up from outside the store.

Payment taken over the phone.

Order via telephone – call Andrew on 700508 to arrange.

CHAMELEON ARRAN

Basics (T-shirts, underwear etc). See Facebook page or website at www.chameleonarran.com for photos and price.

Payment over the phone.

Full e-commerce store coming soon on the website.

Free delivery island-wide.

Email lynn@chameleonarran.com. Phone messages maybe left on 600201.

OLD BYRE SHOWROOM

Although the doors are closed we are happy to deliver. Online sales receive a 10% discount, use MAYUBESAFE at checkout. www.oldbyre.co.uk/ you can also contact on Facebook or telephone 01770 840227.