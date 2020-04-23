Announcements – April 25, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

death

CAMPBELL – Jimmy (James Dawson Green)

Born in Glasgow on 27 August 1936. Lived on Arran (Strathwhillan Farm, Brodick) from 1939 to 1973.

Died in Hobart on 20 April 2020, aged 83. Son of Angus (dec) and Annie (dec). Brother of Ian (dec) and Angus (dec).

Loved father of James, Rhoda and Calum. Respected father-in-law of Sheila and Eric. Adored grandfather of Janelle, Matthew, Laura and Gabrielle. His ashes will be returned to Arran for a proper Island send-off when we can all be together again.