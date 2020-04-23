Announcements – April 18, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

BIRTH

DUNCAN – Annie is chuffed to be a big sister to Iris Nairn, born on 6th April. Ross and Hannah are also delighted! Sixteenth grandchild for Russell and Jan.

Acknowledgement

DALE – The family want to thank, sincerely, Angus, Jean and Liz for the very moving service; Clair and David for sensitive arrangements; relatives, friends and neighbours for touching messages and offers of help; also exceptional, thoughtful and caring support of doctors/nurses throughout his illness, much appreciated by the late Alex and by us all.