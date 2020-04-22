Replacement boat for Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The essential lifeline ferry service to Arran is now being operated by the MV Hebridean Isles after the MV Caledonian Isles developed engine failure.

Later sailings on Tuesday and earlier sailings today (Wednesday) had to be cancelled because of a technical issue affecting the starboard engine of the regular boat.

As a result, the MV Hebridean Isles was brought from Campbeltown to take up service on the Ardrossan to Brodick route until repairs are complete.

CalMac’s crisis timetable has been extended to May 7.