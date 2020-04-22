Rare hoppoe spotted 14 years after last sighting

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bird Notes special by Jim Cassels

On Wednesday April 8 Fiona Laing was on her regular early morning delivery route when she saw a bird she instantly recognised as a hoopoe.

She wrote: ‘I’ll admit I think I yelled hoopoe when I saw it fly in front of the van.’

And no wonder. The hoopoe is an exotic looking bird about the size of a mistle thrush. It has a pinkish-brown body, striking black and white wings, a long black downcurved bill, and a long pinkish-brown crest which it raises when excited. With broad, rounded wings, it has a characteristic undulating flight which is like that of a giant butterfly as the wings half close at the end of each beat.

Fiona saw it below Levencorrach and stopped and got a photograph as it landed in the hedgerow trees. The image was more than good enough to confirm identification. It then headed off towards the houses.

At around the same time, Pauline Nicolson was heading in the opposite direction from her home in Shannochie to her workplace in Cooriedoon, Whiting Bay. She also saw the bird but did not know what it was. However Maggie Dunn, the resident bird expert in Cooriedoon, was able to help with identification.

The Eurasian hoopoe is widespread in the warmer parts of Europe, Asia, and North Africa and northern Sub-Saharan Africa. Most European and north Asian birds migrate to the tropics in winter. It does not breed in the UK, but does turn up from time to time mainly in the spring, when birds heading north overshoot their usual destinations and finish up much further north.

From the Arran Natural History Society records, there have been three previous reports of hoopoe on Arran. The last occasion was in July 2006 when a single bird turned up in a garden in Thunderguy. It was photographed by Graham Ross.

I will leave the last word to Fiona who wrote after her encounter: ‘A stunning bird and in these sad times has really cheered me up.’

Meanwhile, there was another special visitor to the island this week, but one which has been here before, showing that life goes on whatever the circumstances.

A whimbrel spotted by Dave Smallwood on the shore in front of the Kildonan Hotel this week was not any whimbrel but A2.

A group of bird ringers on Arran had caught and ringed this bird in April 2017 with the intention of trying to learn more about the movements of whimbrel, which are related to curlew.

Having been ringed and released from a south Arran shore in April 2017, the bird continued on its journey. To date there have been no reports of A2 from any breeding area nor any wintering ground, but on 26 April 2018, one year after it had been ringed, it turned up on the shore at Porta Buidhe. Another year later almost to the day, it turned up yet again on the same shore on the 28 April 2019 and again for a fourth time this week. Almost incredible.

