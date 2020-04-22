1,800 patients beat coronavirus in Scotland

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More than 1,800 patients in Scotland who tested positive for coronavirus have beaten the killer bug, the First Minister has revealed.

Since March 5, hospitals have discharged 1,813 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 after they recovered.

Mrs Sturgeon revealed that in the last 24 hours alone, the number of patients in Scottish hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 had fallen by 90.

That leaves 1,776 still in hospital and 11 fewer in intensive care, she said.

Mrs Sturgeon said: ‘These figures for hospital admissions and admissions to intensive care are really encouraging and they are cause for optimism, still cautious optimism, but optimism nonetheless.’

In any event, the number of positive cases in Scotland increased over the last 24 hours by 366. It takes the country’s total confirmed cases to 9,038.

In the last 24 hours, 77 people died having tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the official number of deaths in Scotland to 1,062.

However, new weekly figures published today by National Records of Scotland put the death toll at 1,616.

That’s because the NRS figures also include ‘suspected’ or ‘presumed’ deaths from COVID-19, or where the illness may have been a ‘contributory’ factor in a person’s death, but where no formal laboratory test was taken.

Of these, 910 deaths were in hospital, 537 in care homes, 168 in people’s homes and one believed to be in prison, said the First Minister.