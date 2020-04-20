Health and care staff ‘extraordinary,’ says Sturgeon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in Scotland has risen by 263 to 8,450, the First Minister has told a lunchtime media briefing.

Nicola Sturgeon said in the last 24 hours there had been 12 further confirmed COVID-19 deaths, which brings the total to have lost their lives by that measurement to 915.

The death toll is expected to rise once weekly figures which included ‘presumed or suspected’ deaths from coronavirus are added, or where medics considered the virus was a ‘contributory factor,’ in someone’s death.

Mrs Sturgeon said: ‘It continues to be absolutely essential that we never ever lose sight of the human reality behind these statistics.

‘Each death represents a loved individual whose loss is a source of grief to the family and friends.

‘Yet again, I want to extend our deepest condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one.’

She also praised health and care workers across Scotland: ‘You are doing extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances and our gratitude continues to be with you.’

Currently, 1,809 patients are in hospital with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, which represents an increase of 12, the briefing was told.

Of those, 169 are in intensive care, which is a decrease of five on Sunday, April 19, she said.