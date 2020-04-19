Thousands receive free school meals

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Free meals are being provided to thousands of children and young people across Scotland despite the closure of schools.

The Scottish government provided local authorities with £30 million to support families unable to access food with £15 million specifically for free school meals.

Local authorities are providing the majority through vouchers, direct payments or home deliveries, said the government.

Meals are also provided at some early years hubs, around 400 of which are open across Scotland.

John Swinney, Deputy First Minister, said ministers remained ‘steadfast’ in their determination to support children and families.

‘Free school meals are a key measure for families, children and young people who need some extra help and I am pleased that so many are receiving them,’ he said

‘We have worked closely with local authority partners to ensure they are able to put in place provision that meets local needs and circumstances.’

Councillor Stephen McCabe, spokesperson for children and young people for the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities, said local government had ‘moved quickly’ to help people.

He said: ‘Councils have rapidly set up bespoke methods to ensure that eligible children continue to receive free school meals, whether that is through vouchers, direct payments, home deliveries or providing food through community hubs.

‘Councils will continue to work at the front lines to make sure that the most vulnerable in Scotland’s communities are supported.’