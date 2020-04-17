United in celebration of Irene’s 100th birthday

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

An entire village has united – from the safety of their homes – to help Irene Greatorex celebrate her 100th birthday today (Friday)

Irene ran Greatorex’s Store in Whiting Bay with her late husband Bill for nearly 30 years. To help her celebrate, Whiting Bay Memories has been gathering stories and birthday greetings to mark her special day.

And the 200-plus contributions show how much Irene has touched the lives of so many people.

Irene still lives in the house above the shop, helped by a team of carers, one of whom will be with her today when she gets her birthday card from the Queen.

The couple came to Arran from Blackburn in Lancashire in 1967 and as the years passed they became much-loved characters in the village.

Their style was old-fashioned, not hurried. They were always nice to customers and made time to talk. Irene closed the shop in 1993 two years after husband Bill, a real character, died aged 74.

Asked at the time by the Banner what she had enjoyed most of all in the shop, Irene said: ‘Meeting the young ones that had come on holiday from abroad and trying to make them feel at home.’

Lots of fond memories and greetings have been shared. They have been carefully handwritten into a special book and card for Irene to enjoy for many years to come.

They have come from people who had their first job with Irene, in the tearoom and the shop, from residents past and present and visitors from all around the world. They all fondly remember the warm Whiting Bay welcome from Irene.

Barbara I’Anson, on behalf of the group, said: ‘Happy Birthday Irene from us all. Lang may yer lum reek.’

Irene’s first visit to Arran was with her husband Bill and good friend and senior foreman Joe and his wife Nora Lenehan. They were on a camping holiday and found themselves in Ardrossan, saw a sign for the ferry, and came over.

They spent two wonderful weeks camping at Alan Currie’s farm at Braehead. They fell in love with Arran and returned in September for another week.

Irene and Bill soon found the perfect property for sale – Uneda Tearoom. Joe and Nora continued to visit regularly and a couple of years later, unknown to Nora, Joe had put in an offer on the paper shop. Kathleen Shaw rang to say their offer had been accepted. Now all four friends, who are all well remembered in the village today had, made their way to Whiting Bay.

Bernie Jackson, son of Nora shared this story. He said: ‘Irene was a very clever woman. They all worked for Mullards in Blackburn, where TV valves were made and then transistors. Irene built these.’

It was around this time the pier was demolished, the paddling pool was about to be built and MBS was still a car showroom.

Irene’s smile, her cheery greeting and the great service by her and Bill is well remembered. Around 1973 they closed the cafe, which was on the left. This section became Greatorex grocery, general store and sweetie shop. On the right were the fruit and vegetables.

Large PDSA collection boxes stood at the entrance. Bill and Irene were great animal lovers and always had cats and dogs. Their last dog was Nell and many people have fond memories of her too.

Another memory of the shop comes from Caroline and Gibby Gilhespie. They wrote: ‘When Irene and Bill opened the shop, there was no pavement. As there were so many of us children next door they decided to keep us safe by removing the coping stone from the side wall so we could step over to buy our sweets in safety.

‘It’s still like that and always reminds me of how thoughtful they were.

The kindness went on and when our children came along, Irene never failed to send us beautiful hand written letters and Christmas cards with pound coins taped safely inside for the children.’

Happy birthday Irene from everyone at the Banner. Have a great day.

Irene Greatorex, left, with her late great friend Helen Paterson outside the shop beside the PDSA collection box. NO_B16birthday01

Irene and Helen inside the shop with Helen’s granddaughter Hannah Armstrong. NO_B16birthday02

Bill and Irene in Whiting Bay many years ago. NO_B16birthday03

Irene outside the shop when it closed in 1993. Photograph: Arran Banner. NO_B16birthday04