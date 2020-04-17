Quads doing well down on the farm

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There was excitement down on the farm in Shiskine this week with the arrival of a set of quad lambs born at Balgowan Farm.

The farm is run by Matthew and Jen McNeish, with help from four-year-old son Tod, who, with Pip the dog, has been out helping with the lambing.

Matthew said: ‘This is the first time we have had quads. The lambs were all born outside, without any assistance and are doing well. The photographs were taken from a bit of a distance so as not to spook mum.’

… and Guinness is getting big too!

Here’s Guinness at Kilpatrick Farm this week who made his debut when just days old in the Banner two weeks ago and has certainly grown into a fit and healthy lamb in that very short time.