New measures in place to keep Co-op staff safe

Frontline Co-op staff are staying safe thanks to new measures at the Big Co and the two other stores on the island.

Protective screens have been erected at all the checkouts and individual face shields have been donated after being produced at Arran High School by Derek Wilson and Robert McNeice after they found out the store only had a handful.

For more than a week, a strict ‘one in one out’ policy has been in place if the Big Co gets busy with manager Liz McLean staffing the doors as long as required to limit numbers in the shop.

Liz said: ‘We can’t thank Derek and Robert enough for the face shields but it is just one of the acts of kindness shown by businesses and individuals who have handed in many gifts for staff and helped provide PPE for staff.

‘We thank customers for so quickly adhering to the social distancing policy, limiting their visits to the shop and only buying what they need, which helps us manage stocks.’

Liz is also training customers who are learning new skills including some older people who are sending emails to order their shopping for the first time. The number of home deliveries is breaking records and reached 425 this week.

And private hire drivers on the island, facing months of uncertainty, are now being hired by the Co-op to help with home deliveries around the island.

Liz is also in daily contact with the community hub in Lamlash which is co-ordinating volunteers across the island.

‘It is just great to see the community working together to get us through these trying times,’ Liz added.

Hilary Crawford stays safe at the Big Co checkout behind the new screens and wearing her face shield. 01_B16coop01

Staff wearing their new face shields keep their distance from each other outside the Big Co. 01_B16coop02