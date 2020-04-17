Housing bid for Fir Trees site refused

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A controversial application to build three houses on a plot of land in Lamlash has been refused by planning officials.

The applicant wanted to demolish the existing dwelling house of Fir Trees on Main Road near Lamlash hill and build three detached houses on the site.

However, planning officials rejected the application stating the backland development layout proposed would be detrimental to the visual and residential amenity by excessive overlooking to the detriment of privacy.

Planning permission had been sought for the demolition of a detached 1960s style bungalow and erect three one and a half storey houses. The three proposed houses would have been set out in a ‘courtyard’ type arrangement with the rear house ‘cut’ into the rising ground level and two linked houses further forward on the site.

The bid had drawn support and objections as Arran Community Council stated in its submission to North Ayrshire Council planning department.

It stated: ‘On balance, the applications seem to us to be an augmentation of the site and as such we believe it is an over development. Additionally, the sighting of the two front dwellings facing ‘gable end’ into the main roadway is a departure from the layout of existing properties, whilst the design of the same two dwellings may not be compatible.’

Concerns had also been raised concerning vehicle access and exit onto and from the A841. However, the community council added that, in principle, it had no objection to the site being developed.

Meanwhile, permission has been granted for the demolition of the Church of Scotland manse of Brodick Church and the erection of a replacement one a half storey dwelling house in Manse Crescent, Brodick.