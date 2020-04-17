Economic woes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The stark economic reality of the severe damage the coronavirus pandemic is doing to Arran’s economy has hit home this week.

Of course the main concern has to be for the health and wellbeing of everyone but, not surprisingly, the lockdown and advice for visitors to stay away is hitting island businesses hard.

Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson told the Banner he has had dozens of emails from islanders worried about how they are going to keep their businesses afloat in these troubled times. And the worry this week is that if they go under they may not resurface again.

But at least there is some welcome news that the Scottish Government is planning to give businesses, including guest houses, B&Bs and self-catering providers, which are so vital to Arran, extra help, but there are some suggestions it does not go far enough or cover everyone facing hardship.

Clearly there is going to be a very big bill – colossal bill – for both the Scottish and the UK governments to pick up at the end of this, both in business aid and paying the firms that put their staff on furlough.

However, if that bill means that businesses which are the lifeblood of, not just Arran, but Scotland survive then it will have been money well spent.

In the meantime we must all just stay home and stay safe, and hope brighter times are ahead.