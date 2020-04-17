Arran Farmers Show and other events in doubt

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

Arran was this week facing up to what could be a long quiet summer with the lockdown expected to continue for several weeks, followed by slow easing of restrictions.

There is serious doubt the Arran Farmers Show will go ahead, in what would have been its 184th year, and which has been cancelled only a handful of times in the war years.

Arran Farmers Society directors are due to hold a conference call next week to make a final decision but with the Royal Highland Show and other mainland farmers shows already cancelled, the chances of the show going ahead on August 5 look extremely slim.

Landowner Kenneth Bone, who farms the Arran Famers Show site at Glenkiln in Lamlash, said he thought it was very unlikely there would be a show as it goes against all the advice the government has been giving to contain the pandemic.

However, he said it was up to the directors of Arran Farmers Society to make the final decision.

Mr Bone, who is also chairman of VisitArran, added: ‘At VisitArran we are actively encouraging visitors not to come to the island, something I did not think I would ever see, so it would seem inadvisable to go ahead with the show when there is likely to remain some degree of lockdown until a vaccine is found for the virus.’

Mr Bone said he would not allow a postponement of the show until later in the year as the show field would not recover in time to use next spring. He said it should either go ahead or be delayed until August 2021.’

Similarly, Brodick Highland Games three days later looks in serious doubt given other cancellations including the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon at the end of August.

With the effective lockdown expected to be extended to several more weeks, and restrictions only eased gradually after that, earlier events too look unlikely to take place, including Arran Folk Festival in June, with the Arran Malt and Music Festival at the Lochranza distillery at the beginning of July already cancelled.

Popular gala days and fun weeks at villages around the island in the summer are in serious doubt of going ahead as are regular Arran Heritage Museum events.