Arran Banner letters – week 16

Thanks for the memories

Sir,

On behalf of Whiting Bay Memories, we would like to thank everyone who contributed the 200 messages and memories for Irene Greatorex 100th birthday book and card, and everyone who has donated towards her gifts.

Special thanks go to our village local hero Tracy for coordinating everything for us at the post office during these difficult times. To Irene’s carers for all their help in making this a very special day. Thanks to Bernie Jackson, Archie Nicol and George Mckechnie for their memories. And last but not least, to the memories minions Lynne and Cheryl for the hours you have spend writing all these memories and messages into Irene’s book and card. Thank you all.

Yours,

Barbara I’Anson,

Whiting Bay

Skye webcam

Sir,

Thank you to Steve Kelly for introducing me to the Kildonan Hall webcams. My wife and I are regular visitors to Arran over many years and have enjoyed walking on the beautiful beach at Kildonan, so it was a very enjoyable substitute to view it through the webcams.

In the same spirit, may I introduce your readers to a webcam here in Portree looking south over Loch Portree to the Red and the Black Cuillins. The webcam is on the website of the Isle of Skye Estate Agency www.iosea.co.uk and is found in the ‘About Us’ section of the site.

I hope it will not be too long before our two beautiful islands are again open to visitors and we can walk the beach at Kildonan.

In the meantime I hope your readers enjoy the Skye webcam.

Yours,

Murdo MacSween,

Portree,

Isle of Skye.

Maggie Dunn

In our story in the edition of Saturday April 4, concerning the Arran Bird Report: the first 40 years, we stated that Maggie Dunn, who produced the very first bird report now lived in Hampshire. We are happy to clarify that Maggie, at 95, still lives in Whiting Bay in Cooriedoon care home, just yards from her former home.