Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 16

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

On the move

Sixteen years ago, the Rev Andrew Barrie took up his first Church of Scotland charge at Lochranza and Pirnmill linked with Shiskine.

Trained as an engineer, he was then called to God and studyied again, this time for the ministry, and he came to Arran to preach.

Since then, he has become well-known and well-established, but in three weeks he will preach his final service on Arran and head for another charge. Andrew, his wife and their two children, Andrew and Karen, are moving to Denny in Stirlingshire.

In another move, the Rev William Ross is leaving Lamlash for a new charge in Dundee, leaving some church members concerned only a single minister may be appointed to replace them.

Farming history

At Monday’s meeting of Arran Antiquarians, members heard a talk from Colin Bannatyne on ‘A century of farming at Shiskine’.

He told the meeting at one time the maritime link was important, cargoes of all varieties, especially coal and fertiliser, being brought into Blackwaterfoot by smack and puffer.

In 1890, an attempt to build a 200-yard long pier at Drumadoon came to nothing. Up to the Second World War, most of the population was involved in farming. Originally there were three large farms at Shedog, Balnacool and Balmichael, together with numerous small ones.

Potatoes were an important cash crop and even school children helped in the harvesting. It was not until 1938 that the first tractor arrived and from the 1930s milk production rose to become the major ‘crop’.

An interesting and informative afternoon was had by everyone.

Sixty runners make their way out of Brodick in Sunday’s Ormidale 10k road race, evidence of its growing popularity. 01_B16tweY01

Trophy winners at the finish of the Ormidale 10k. 01_B16tweY02

Around 60 youngsters made sure the Easter holidays were both fun and a learning experience when they joined SFA coach John McMillan in Orimidale Park for a four day football training session. 01_B16tweY03

Moira Stark is presented with a cheque for £1,000 for Whiting Bay Primary School raised by weekly quiz nights in the Cameronia Hotel. Also pictured are the hotel’s Ross McKay, questionmaster Marc Head and Cathie Steed who runs the raffles, which have now raised £5,000 for local causes. 01_B16tweY04

The Rev Andrew Barrie with wife Sheila, son Andrew and daughter Karen outside the Red Church before they head for pastures new. 01_B16tweY05