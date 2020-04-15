Coronavirus news in brief

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Council is reminding people to be on their guard against potential scams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fraudsters are using the current situation to send emails which try to get people to part with their bank details. One such phishing scam pretends to be from a legitimate government account about receiving a Council Tax reduction.

Anyone receiving such an email, can forward it to scam@netcraft.com. Once reported, they will assess it and take action to block it, where possible.

Vulnerable help

Anyone on Arran requiring help or advice should contact the community hub on 600532 or 07496 658760 or email Cara Miller at caramiller@north-ayrshire.gov.uk who any volunteers should also contact.

A new national helpline has been set up to provide essential assistance for those who don’t have a network of support but who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

The service, open 9am to 5 pm, will offer help for those not in the shielding category but who are over 70; disabled people; those who require the support of mental health services; those who are pregnant and those who receive the flu jab.

The helpline number is 0800 111 4000.

Stay at home

The ‘stay at home’ message would appear to be working if trips to Scotland’s west coast islands are a reflection of wider travel patterns.

Ferry operator CalMac had just 163 people travelling on Easter Sunday compared to 21,570 last year – a 99.2 per cent drop in numbers.

Over the four-day period from Friday to Monday, just 1,837 people made a ferry journey on one of CalMac’s 28 routes compared to 112,000 for the same period in 2019.