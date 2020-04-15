Credit unions get £20m government lifeline

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Credit unions across Ayrshire and Arran are poised to share in a £20 million support package as they battle to help vulnerable families deal with the financial consequences of the coronavirus.

Credit unions are often the only source of affordable loans for people in crisis situations. But the organisations themselves are also feeling the strain, with many of their members struggling to meet loan repayments.

Now the Scottish government has released details of two dedicated funds to ensure the sector can continue its crucial work during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The Third Sector Resilience Fund and the dedicated Credit Union Resilience Loan Fund provide practical support offering more than £20million to credit unions.

Ayrshire’s credit unions include 1st Alliance Ayrshire Credit Union, which serves Arran and much of the county’s mainland population, Sovereign Credit Union and Ayrshire Credit Union.

All offer ethical financial services to many thousands of individuals and families from Ballantrae to Wemyss Bay as well as on Arran. They are among nearly 100 credit unions all over Scotland, providing a financial lifeline to a number of families who can now apply for assistance from the Holyrood Government.

The package is recognition that many of the people worst affected by the effects of coronavirus – for example taxi drivers facing a fares slump or those in the retail, hospitality or leisure industries – are often the people who rely on credit unions for affordable loans.

Some credit union customers will undoubtedly be struggling to make loan repayments either now or in the future. Credit unions – by their nature – do not make big profits from lending to their members. The margins are fine meaning the threat to the credit union business model is greater than in other financial sectors where the business is geared to making bigger profits for shareholders rather than more affordable loans for customers.

The threat to credit unions would be significant if it was not for the fact they, and Britain’s largest Credit Union trade body The Association of British Credit Unions (ABCUL), weren’t already working closely with the UK and Scottish governments to deliver effective support to those credit unions who need it most. This includes liaison with the sector’s dual regulatory bodies – the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Reacting to news of the Scottish Government financial lifeline, Robert Kelly, chief executive officer of ABCUL, said: ‘ABCUL has hosted online conference sessions with credit unions from all over Britain to identify issues of emerging concern and ensure these are addressed and the business strengthened to deliver essential financial support to members and staff.

‘There have been tremendous examples of partnership working. The voices of our credit union leaders are being channelled to government in a robust and effective way and the response has been hugely encouraging.’

Turning to the two specific support packages offered by the Scottish Government, Mr Kelly said these offered a mixture of grants and interest free loans.

Further details about both support packages can be found at: https://scvo.org.uk/support/coronavirus/funding/for-organisations/third-sector-resilience-fund