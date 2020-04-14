Arran hockey season null and void

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran’s hockey year has ended in disappointment with all district hockey leagues declared null and void for season 2019/20 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning there will be no promotion or relegation.

It follows the decision by Scottish Hockey in March to suspend all hockey activity in line with government guidelines.

Given the timeframe available and the number of district matches that would be required to be played, it has been decided the completion of remaining district fixtures is not feasible.

Arran were sitting third in the West District Women’s Hockey League Division 3. In a disrupted season, because of winter weather, they had played just 11 games and picked up 27 points.

Top of the league were East Kilbride Ladies 2s with 32 points – just five more than Arran having played 15 games. Greenock Morton Ladies were second on 29 points having played 14 games.

Jenny Stark, vice captain and club secretary of Arran Ladies said: ‘Whilst this decision from Scottish Hockey is disappointing, particularly as Arran Ladies were on track to top the third division, the team completely understands.

‘We are looking forward to re-starting training in due course as we are determined to come back stronger next season. We welcome anyone aged 12 years and over to join us. Please join our facebook page if interested as announcements will be made there once the green light is given for training to go ahead again. Alternatively, email: arranhockey@gmail.com and one of the team will get back to you.’

Scottish Hockey chief executive officer David Sweetman said: ‘I would like to thank all the districts for a thorough and collaborative process to reach this tough decision. This is an extremely challenging time and the districts, working with Scottish Hockey, have shown unity in the drive to find a solution for district hockey.

‘There may be disappointment amongst players, coaches and clubs, but we will work together to make sure district hockey bounces back strongly once the sport re-starts.’

Arran Ladies, before their first home match against Troon last October, had high hopes for the season. 01_B40hockey01