We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

These youngsters went back to nature to create their own Easter bunny.

Pupils at Pirnmill primary were asked to create a piece of transient art as part of their last school day before the enforced shutdown across the county.

Creation was supposed to be all natural/recyclable products and Michael, Jack and James Innes produced whet they called the Lucky Lochranza Egg. It was made from fir cones, shells, white stones (for the bunny ears), red stones, stones, seaweed, seaglass, daisies, coconut shell with holly berries, green leaves and sticks.