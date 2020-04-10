Sunday sailings off

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

All Sunday sailings to Arran have been cancelled with immediate effect.

The appropriateness of continuing to offer a Sunday sailing has been questioned, and with very limited travel handled, it has been discussed and agreed that with effect tomorrow (Sunday) until further notice there will be no Sunday services from Ardrossan to Brodick.

The Arran Ferry Committee has agreed to the removal of Sunday services with the condition that the decision will be reviewed should needs change or the number of evacuations increase.

The decision has been taken with the involvement of the local NHS representatives who have discussed the move directly with CalMac.

This decision is also taken to help support the government guidelines to stay at home unless your journey is essential which CalMac are asked to apply.

A ferry committee spokesman said: ‘It is noted that some residents are still expecting to travel for purposes which do not align with the criteria set out from Scottish Government and NHS announcements, and we ask everyone to help the efforts to overcome this pandemic and think again if their travel is essential.

‘We appreciate that this will restrict supply of papers etc but feel that the community will agree we need to do what we can to help our emergency services.

‘General supplies to outlets are currently accommodated Monday to Saturday so there is no reduction or risk for stocks at the major stores with this action.

‘AFC continues to work together with CalMac to support the essential services and supplies for Arran during these unprecedented times.’