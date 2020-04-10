Ray of hope comes with health warning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There was a ray of hope this week that Arran may escape the worst of the coronoavirus pandemic.

But the news came with the warning that people must follow the government guidelines or the outbreak could spread rapidly across the island.

There was clarification, too, of the number of confirmed cases on Arran after the concern caused to many by a statement on social media last week that there were ‘multiple’ cases on the island. That concern was heightening by the fact that the Ayrshire and Arran health board area has the fifth-highest toll in Scotland with 362 confirmed cases.

In a statement this week, Dr Greg Hamill, Clinical Arran Lead, North Ayrshire Health and Social Partnership, said: There are several cases of COVID-19 in the community on Arran. National limitations mean we have been testing only those presenting to hospital or in cases where it helps front line staff return to duty. This has shown two positive tests. We will have positive cases and testing capacity is expanding. For reasons of confidentiality we will not be able to provide more detail about the cases.’

Dr Hamill went on: ‘Thank you once more to everyone following government guidance. There are some signs the measures may be slowing the spread on Arran, but it remains vitally important to continue to follow government guidelines and to stay at home. If people choose to ignore this an outbreak could spread rapidly on the island.

‘The last few weeks has seen a great deal of work to keep services going when many staff have been affected by the need to shield, self-isolate or have been unwell. So many have gone above and beyond to keep services going and make sure we are as prepared as possible.’

A lot of work has been carried out at the Arran War Memorial Hospital in a bid to prepare facilities should they be required.

Dr Hamill continued: ‘Thank you to those who have helped with the work at the hospital and other sites. Thank you to the 90 plus people who have come forward to offer to join the workforce and to all the staff who have switched to new roles or shifts and who are working extra hours. Thank you to all the businesses who, in such difficult times, have helped with work, donations and support. Thank you to everyone else who has given, sent messages of support or stood clapping on the doorstep. We are immensely proud of the people of Arran.’

Meanwhile, the non-medical needs of hundreds of the most vulnerable residents on Arran are being cared for by an army of volunteers.

In the last week village coordinators and volunteers worked with the Community Support Hub and successfully delivered more than 400 grocery deliveries, collected more than 20 prescriptions and help deliver food parcels for 84 families.

All that is on top of the daily acts of help and kindness being shown in every village on the island as the community rallies to help all those who are self-isolating and shielding during the corornavirus crisis.

The hub, based at the Arran Outdoor Centre in Lamlash has even redeployed some of the centre’s domestic staff to carry out other vital services across the island in places like the Arran War Memorial Hospital and Montrose House.

The hub has been established by North Ayrshire Council to provide an information service and signposting to statutory services while helping the council and community teams to deliver food parcels and prescriptions to people in need. The hubs are not open for the public and work on a rota basis to keep to a minimal number of people.

Last Thursday coordinators had a very positive meeting with the Co-op, who are now more able to meet the demand without using the volunteers so much through the screen process prior to taking home delivery orders, thus releasing some of the pressure on the volunteers. Co-op manager Liz McLean and the hub are in contact daily.

The hub is supporting the hospital with the storage of vital equipment, including radios so that they are able to communicate with each other in the hospital. The centre will also make available the accommodation should the need arise for additional NHS staff from the mainland.

Locality leader Ian Staples said: ‘I would just like to thank all the coordinators and volunteers for their continued support to the community. Also, can I thank Duncan Russell from Sense of Arran for supplying us with over 200 individual bottles and decanting 10 litres of hand sanitiser into them, so that we could give them to our volunteers across the island. Seeing Arran as a community come together is such a wonderful thing to witness.’

In other news, the government has allocated a further £1,038,000 to North Ayrshire Council (NAC) to help deliver supplies to people unable to access food due to the coronavirus.

The funding will support those most in need, including families with children who are eligible for free school meals, older people, folk with long-term health conditions and pregnant women.

NAC will have flexibility to use this additional resource in ways that best meet emerging local needs and circumstances, working with community groups and businesses to support home delivery, provide financial help and meet dietary requirements.

Arran’s MSP Kenneth Gibson said: ‘Coronavirus has brought enormous disruption to all of our lives, and some people will be concerned about accessing food.

‘This investment will ensure community groups in Arran who are assisting their fellow islanders at most risk can better access food supplies through this unprecedented crisis.’

Anyone on Arran looking to volunteer is asked to do so through the community hub. Please email Cara Miller at caramiller@north-ayrshire.gov.uk or contact the support hub on 01770 600532 or 07496 658760.

Also anyone requiring help or advice is asked to contact the numbers above.