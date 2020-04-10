Police chief warns visitors to stay away

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The new Ayrshire police chief has warned visitors this Easter weekend that they are not welcome on Arran.

Ayrshire divisional commander Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain had this frank message this week for any would-be travellers.

‘Ayrshire has some wonderful destinations including parks, beaches and the islands of Arran and Millport. If you are thinking of travelling to any of these over the Easter weekend, my message to you right now is, please do not come. While coronavirus is with us, it is essential that you listen to the advice to stay at home and to help us keep you and your loved ones safe.’

The message follows the demands in the Banner last week for all advance Easter ferry bookings to be cancelled. CalMac are urging that there should nothing but non essential travel over the holiday weekend.

A spokesman said: ‘All bookings should have been cancelled for non-essential travel. If someone turns up looking to come over for the weekend they won’t be permitted to board.’

This would normally be the start of the summer season on Arran but this year the coronavirus pandemic has left the island in vital lockdown.

Mr Hussain in his message to the people of Ayrshire and Arran said: ‘I want to take this opportunity to thank the overwhelming number of Ayrshire’s residents for following the new regulations on social distancing, designed to save lives and protect the NHS during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

‘Police Scotland has been carrying out significant work with our partners to ensure we are prepared for the days and weeks ahead. The National Co-ordination Centre is fully operational, supporting multi-agency arrangements and identifying resources to support and strengthen local policing. Having a single force to respond to a national emergency means we can make decisions very quickly. We can quickly move people to where they are needed to respond to any given situation and also to address gaps opening up elsewhere due to illness or extra demands of local circumstances.

‘We are co-ordinating support for those most vulnerable in our communities through close collaboration with North, East and South Ayrshire Councils and NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

‘Over the coming weeks and months, there is no denying that the demand on us all will only increase, but I can assure you that we will continue to deal appropriately and robustly with those who break the law.

‘There have been very few occasions where officers have had to issue FPNs. Indeed, they only did so as a last resort and after individuals persistently flouted the regulations or refused to comply with requests to abide by them. Due to the exceptional nature of these powers, the regulations will be reviewed at least every 21 days to ensure that they are still needed.’