Pipers join in brave tribute across the island

Arran pipers of all ages last week joined the nationwide salute to the NHS and key workers keeping society moving during the coronavirus crisis.

The pipers joined hundreds of residents across the island who took part in the second Clap for Carers tribute last Thursday which, as well as recognising the work of frontline NHS staff, also honoured health and social care staff, care workers, delivery drivers, supermarket staff, bin collectors and other essential workers.

Households clapped and banged pots and pans, while others played Scotland the Brave on the bagpipes and drums to show their support. The event is now expected to happen every Thursday at 8pm.

On Arran, members of Isle of Arran Pipe Band, Arran Schools Pipe Band, music school students and individual pipers took part after a plea by the National Piping Centre in Glasgow.

The centre’s director of piping Finlay MacDonald had issued the appeal to bagpipers all over the world. He said: ‘We thought it would be a nice thing for pipers to play a mass rendition of Scotland The Brave so all these amazing key workers can hear us play a tune for them to show our appreciation. The pipes are known for stirring the emotions so it should be an amazing sound.’

Pipers from Canada, the USA, Japan, Spain and Italy also joined in as part of the global gesture.

With thanks to Beverley Scott for helping compile the photographs.