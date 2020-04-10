Pioneer migrants show first signs of summer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bird Notes for March by Jim Cassels

Arrangements to control the spread of COVID-19 started to have a major impact on our lives in March, but in terms of the number of bird species reported on Arran the arrangements had no impact.

There were 94 bird species reported on Arran in March 2019 and exactly the same number this March. Some of the species were different, for example, in terms of winter visitors brambling was reported in 2019 but not 2020, whereas fieldfare was not reported in 2019 but was reported this year.

Irrespective of COVID-19, spring is an exciting time of year, awaiting the arrival of summer visitors and seeing the last of our winter visitors leaving. The timing of the northerly spring migration is dependent on the weather, not just locally but the length of the migration route. This March had around half the rainfall of March 2019 and the second half of March this year was particularly dry with the wind coming from a northerly direction.

It was during this more settled spell that a few pioneer summer migrants arrived. The first chiffchaff was reported from the track from Lamlash to Brodick on 21st. By the end of the month, chiffchaff were widespread including seven singing in Auchenhew Bay on 31st. The first wheatear was on Holy Isle on 22nd followed by three on Porta Buidhe the following day. On 30th a white wagtail was reported at Kilpatrick Point.

April should see improving weather and the arrival of other migrants like sand martin, sandwich tern, swallow, house martin, willow warbler, common sandpiper and cuckoo – all signs of the approaching summer. Please keep me posted.

In March, winter visitors were still to the fore including: 63 wigeon at Machriewaterfoot on 4th; one Iceland gull by the Fisherman’s Walk on 15th; five white-fronted geese in Torbeg on 17th; 370 greylag geese in Feorline on 22nd; 75 fieldfare at Cosyden on 23rd; 20 pink-footed geese and 30 redwing in Shiskine on 24th and 34 teal at Kilpatrick Point on 28th.

In March, there were many signs of migration including: 20 whooper swan flying over Clachaig on 2nd; a flock of more than 200 chaffinch and Linnet at Machrie on 4th; 30 pied wagtail on Lochranza Golf Course on 17th; 36 turnstone at Dougarie on 19th; two common scoter off Cosyden on 23rd; 200 starling at Tormore on 25th; six black-throated diver off Imachar on 28th and after 19th there was a huge decline reported from several areas in the number of goldfinch and siskin at feeders as these species began to move north.

Here is a small selection of other interesting March records: 152 eider off Cosyden on 4th; three goosander by the mouth of the Black Water on 5th; a little grebe and two moorhen at Mossend Pond on 8th; 17 gannet off Plada on 13th; two dipper in Machrie Water on 14th; 15 shelduck at Cosyden on 23rd; six common crossbill at Cnochan Biorach on 28th and a white-tailed Eagle off Pirnmill on 31st was the fourth record this month.

Spring is a great time to be birding as most birds are getting on with the business of breeding. The business of breeding involves attracting a mate by song, courtship display and ritual, defining a territory, nest building and generally establishing relationships. In March, the signs were there, including: skylark singing Creag Ghlas Cuithe on 19th; wren displaying in Cordon on 20th; great spotted woodpecker drumming at Shedog on 24th; grey herons nesting in Lagg on 25th; 50 shag, many with breeding crests off Kilpatrick Point on 26th and a Kestrel chasing a Raven from its territory by Brown Head on 28th. In addition, a fledged woodpigeon was photographed in a garden in Cordon with its parent on March 5th. The young would have hatched early February, the egg having been laid in mid-January.

I am interested in all records of arriving summer migrants and any signs of breeding birds. Even if you are only looking out of your window or checking your garden, there are still plenty birds to be seen.

Enjoy your birding and keep safe.

Please send any bird notes with ‘what, when, where’ to me at Kilpatrick Kennels, Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or email me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk I look forward to hearing from you. For more information on birding on Arran, buy the Arran Bird Report, The First 40 Years which includes the annual report for 2019 and visit www.arranbirding.co.uk

Chiffchaff was the first migrant to arrive in March. Photograph: Dennis Morrison. NO_B15bird01

Wheatear was the second migrant to arrive in March. Photograph: Nick Giles. NO_B15bird02

Wigeon one of the winter visitors still around in March. Photograph: Dennis Morrison. NO_B15bird03

Large numbers of these vocal eider ducks were around in March. Photograph: Brian Couper. NO_B15bird4

Wren in full display with its extra loud song attempting to attract a mate. Photograph: Arthur Duncan. NO_B15bird05