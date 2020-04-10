Other coronavirus news in brief – week 15

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Volunteer update

All details of volunteers who have come forward have been recorded and many passed over (with permission) to NAC or Health and Social Care areas requiring support. It has been confirmed that currently not all volunteers are being utilised but this may change as things go forward. If you have not been contacted yet please be patient.

If you are not currently volunteering but would like to help out, then thank you, that is fantastic.

To safeguard yourself and others, formal volunteering for an organisation or service will provide you with any information you need. If you intend to volunteer informally by being a good neighbour, please ensure you access the correct guidance to protect the vulnerable people you are supporting and hard as it may be, do not enter their homes.

Whichever form you choose, the messages are clear, stay home and avoid non essential journeys. Advice is very simple: Think and act locally!

Other volunteering opportunities

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland who are seeking volunteers to assist with a phoneline service.

They have new roles that will really make a difference to the people most at risk in our communities right now, including:

Kindness Caller – to provide regular ‘kindness’ calls and a check-in service for people who are worried, scared or lonely because of self-isolation

You can find out more at www.chss.org.uk/kindness or tel:0131 225 6963.

Loneliness advice

Additionally Age Scotland are offering good advice on tackling loneliness during the coronavirus outbreak at:

www.ageuk.org.uk/scotland/latest-news/2020/march/tackling-loneliness-during-covid-19-outbreak/

Or people can call the Age Scotland helpline for advice or a friendly chat on 0800 12 44 222

Collection pensions

For those concerned about collection of pensions the post office are offering the following advice www.postoffice.co.uk/post-office-card-account.

You can nominate someone you trust to become a Permanent Agent on your account this person will be given their own card and PIN to collect cash on your behalf. To nominate a Permanent Agent, please complete the ‘Permanent Agent access form’ (P6163), available from most Post Office branches.

You can ask someone to take the form to the Post Office on your behalf as long as the form is complete and has been signed by yourself.

Reminder: No volunteers should be accepting bank cards or pin numbers.

CalMac donates on-board offerings

With the shut down of its retail outlets due to the COVID-19 crisis, CalMac has decided to donate food that’s shortly going out of date to local food banks.

Staff from the west coast ferry operator are currently sifting through stock and anything with a sell by date within three months will be donated. The type of goods being handed over will include soft drinks, confectionary, crisps, cakes and biscuits. CalMac has retail outlets on 14 of its larger vessels.

‘Given that we are not in position to determine when our on-board retail outlets will be open again, it makes sense to find a use for products that will be out of date soon, other wise they would just end up being thrown out,’ said CalMac’s head of sales, Kurt Hart.

Think about farmers

Further urgent discussion and action is needed around public access to farm land, writes Gemma Cooper, NFU Scotland, head of policy team in her latest blog.

‘There can be no doubt that we are living in extraordinary times. For farmers and crofters, farming life again goes on and vital activities such as lambing, calving and spring arable work continue. For the general public, life does not look quite as normal.

‘Lockdown has led the UK governments to tell the public to stay at home. One form of exercise per day is allowed and social distancing is always required. Whilst in the current circumstances this makes complete sense, for farmers, the impact of this has been immediate and acute. The volume of access taking, behaviour, and the type of public taking access has instantaneously changed and members are reporting problems to NFUS in substantial numbers.

‘For NFUS, it is clear that in these strange and unprecedented times, it is vital that farmers can carry out their business without impediment and public access must not be allowed stand in the way of personal safety or food production.’

Forestry car parks closed

Ahead of the long Easter weekend Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is reminding people that all of its car parks and visitor facilities remain closed as part of Scotland’s response to the challenges of COVID-19.

The closures are in support of UK and Scottish Government requirements on social distancing and on the avoidance of unnecessary travel.

Simon Hodgson, FLS Chief Executive, said: ‘We have made the difficult decision to close our car parks, mountain bike trails and all visitor facilities. Initially our car parks were open but this resulted in a high number of visitors over the Mothers’ Day weekend.

‘We appreciate that fresh air and being outdoors benefits physical and mental health and well-being – especially on long weekends – and local forest trails are open for local visitors.

‘If you can get to one of our forests by walking, by bicycle or by wheelchair, you are very welcome – as long as you follow social distance guidelines. I would urge everyone to follow the current government and NHS health advice.’

News and information

The Arran Banner will continue to provide updates and information on developments relevant here on Arran and further afield. Free access has also been provided on our website at www.arranbanner.co.uk for all the important updates and information on the pandemic.