Helping hand

The figures this week showing that 60 per cent of all deaths from COVID-19 were people aged 75 and over is a worry on Arran.

The figures confirm the very real danger that the virus poses to older people and highlight how important it is to ensure that the growing number of older people on the island know their lives matter.

The data, published by the National Records of Scotland, showed that 354 deaths were linked to coronavirus by April 5.

It was the first set of figures to include deaths outside of hospitals and those in which COVID-19 was cited on the death certificate as a ‘suspected’ cause of death. In total 224 people over the age of 75 lost their lives, accounting for 60 per cent of all deaths.

It is little wonder then that Age Scotland say that it is important older people need to know they are not facing this alone, and that is where everyone on Arran can play their part.

The army of coordinators and volunteers are already doing a terrific job looking after the most vulnerable across the island.

But what about those who are self-isolating or shielding who do not consider themselves vulnerable there is an increased risk of them becoming more isolated and lonely as this challenging situation continues, and access to food and medication is important to them too.

Maybe then just spare a thought for a neighbour, an acquaintance, a friend who might just need that little extra support in these most extraordinary of times.