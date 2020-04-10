Call to relax waste disposal measures

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A call has been made to reconsider the closure of the Brodick waste recycling centre and the cancellation of uplifts by North Ayrshire Council (NAC) without providing alternative services.

At a recent meeting of Arran Community Council, held using the conference app Zoom, the concern was the move raised the risk of fly tipping which would require more resources to address.

A community council spokesman said: ‘The local authority actions are consistent across the full council area, however, Arran does not have the ‘brown bins’ which other areas have for garden material. We appreciate the restrictions which staff are required to work within in these exceptional times, but requested alternative suggestions are considered to ensure white goods, household items and gardening waste is accommodated in a safe and effective manner.

‘Perhaps disposal facilities in major villages or at least north, south and west could complement Brodick. Other suggestions included an arrangement to control vehicle access to the Brodick site to one or two at any time on the clear understanding any journeys be done whilst undertaking shopping or other allowed travel purposes. We do not suggest disposal alone justifies travel and encourage all residents to comply with the guidelines,’ he added.

The general view was this should be discussed further with minimum arrangements put in place which proactively recognise the significant effort that would be required to clean up random fly tipping.

NAC island officer Brodie Pierce had advised the meeting: ‘Services are continually under review and we are protecting the workforce where we can to ensure the delivery of essential services which in this case are bin collections. At this time we would ask people to use their domestic bins where possible as these continue to be serviced and to store large items until we can offer an uplift service or the transfer station re-opens to the public.’

The community council urges everyone to recognise these restrictions. Any fly-tipping should be reported to a NAC office.

‘We need everyone to act responsibly and protect our essential services and our environment,’ the spokesman added.

The closed gates at the Brodick recycling centre are thankfully clear of irresponsible fly tipping, which has been seen on the mainland. 01_B15waste