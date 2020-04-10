Arran-made hand cleansing gel on sale

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An Arran homecare brand has launched a new range of anti-bacterial hand cleansing gels to fill the gap in the supply chain during the COVID-19 outbreak.

To assist in the crisis, Arran Sense of Scotland has produced 20,000 units of 50ml hand cleansing gel at its Home Farm factory in Brodick providing another example of how companies are diversifying in the current climate to meet the needs of the population and temporary changes in lifestyle.

The latest move came after the firm distributed 15,000 bars of its signature Arran soap which they made available free of charge for everyone on the island.

The generous initiative has already seen the business distribute thousands of 25-gram bars of soap to schools and nurseries on the island, before they closed, along with special treat packs being sent to front line workers at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

In addition, the company has also provided all of its staff with special hand care packs which include hand wash and hand cream. NHS employees are also being offered reductions on their online purchases with generous discounts on offer.

The new hand cleansing gel has a light fragrance and contains naturally derived sugar beet alcohol and aloe vera leaf juice to soothe, hydrate and protect, making it perfect for anybody whose hands are bearing the brunt of extra washing to prevent illness.

Hand Cleansing Gel from Arran Sense of Scotland is available to buy online now from arran.com, priced at £4 each or £10 for three. Limited to three per customer.

Chief executive officer Kevin Meechan said: ‘As consumers look to protect themselves against the COVID-19 outbreak, shops all over the country are reporting a shortage of hand cleansers amid unprecedented demand. We took the decision to diversify our product range to help meet the needs of the public and immediately began creating this new product that is now available from our online store.

‘Our new cleansing gels are made to the high quality that our customers expect and is formulated with 60 per cent naturally derived sugar beet alcohol and extracts of aloe vera to effectively cleanse and help protect the skin’s natural moisture barrier. To ensure we can help as many people as possible and avoid stockpiling, we’ve set a limit to three bottles per customer.’

Residents can still collect their free soap supplies from The Bay Kitchen and Stores in Whiting Bay and A & C Cameron in Blackwaterfoot, while stocks last.