Arran Banner letters – week 15

Burning issue

Sir,

I was moved this morning when I read a post on Facebook from a friend in Glasgow who has been struggling with the COVID-19 virus.

Fortunately, she is now recovering but she feels strongly she has to warn people how they may be unwittingly causing those who have the virus much more distress than they are already suffering. The virus had affected her breathing and this had been improving until neighbours, some in neighbouring streets, started burning their garden rubbish. The effect of this on my friend, already having breathing difficulties, was distressing.

She asked her Facebook friends to make this known and has also written to her MP to see if anything can be done to publicise what the effect of burning rubbish, and having barbecues, could have on those already suffering.

I know on Arran there is a great sense of community spirit and helpfulness towards others, which is wonderful, and I’m sure we are all especially glad to be living here just now. I only want to share this because perhaps, like me, some of us won’t have thought of this. I suspect that most of us also have friends and relatives in towns and cities. Perhaps we could heighten awareness of this problem by mentioning it to them.

Yours,

Diana Hamilton,

Lamlash.

A health prayer

Sir,

How good to hear that paean of thanks to our NHS workers on Thursdays.

On an island, there is little excuse not to participate. These workers are our neighbours. Some are friends and we are in their debt.

May I also invite readers of faith, at some quiet moment, to join in a prayer for them such as this or similar:

‘Loving and living God, whose Son our Lord healed the sick in mind or body, bless and uphold our doctors and nurses in that work today. In danger, give them courage; in anxiety, peace; in weakness, strength; in weariness, rest: in despair, hope. Keep them safe under the shadow of your wing and aware that they, who care for others, are cared for by You. For your love’s sake, Amen.’

Thanks should also be said to key workers who provide essential services, volunteers who care for the elderly, island clergy who offer support while complying with government restriction on movement and to Angus and Jean whose ingenuity provides an act of worship on Sundays by internet.

Yours,

Ian MacLeod,

Brodick.

Live webcams

Sir,

During these difficult times of restricted movement and isolation, it may be of interest to Arran Banner readers that Kildonan Hall has two live webcams looking out to Yellow Port, towards Ailsa Craig, and the other towards Bennan Head.

Also on the site is information about Kildonan and Arran. The site can be found at www.soundofpladda.com

Yours,

Steve Kelly,

Hall secretary.

Editor’s note: The Arran Banner also has a live webcam showing Brodick Bay on our website.

Soothend Bunnies

Due to coronavirus, the Soothend Bunnies are unable to deliver Easter eggs to all you children as usual.

We are self isolating, go out once a day for exercise and as we live together in our burrow we don’t want to be hopping all over the place.

The less we move, hopefully this virus will slow down and we will then be able to deliver your eggs.

Please keep washing those little hands and, most importantly, have fun and stay safe.

Yours,

Oreo and Dotty.

Political restraint

Sir,

It has been most encouraging to witness the collaboration between the devolved governments of the United Kingdom and the Westminster Government in respect of the coronavirus crisis – underlining the strength of the Union.

However, it was disconcerting to read the message in the Arran Banner edition of March 28 from Patricia Gibson MP in which she clearly claimed any credit should be laid at the door of the SNP Government, stating ‘the SNP Government has announced £2.2 billion to keep businesses trading and retain workers’.

What Mrs Gibson omits to mention is that this funding has come directly from the Westminster Government. Not even the Scottish Government gets a mention, just the SNP Government. In these troubled and desperately anxious times, it could surely be expected our elected representatives refrain from blatant party political propaganda. Or am I asking too much?

Yours,

Bobby Whitacre,

Glasgow.

The webcam looking towards Pladda and Aisla Craig. NO_B15webcam01

The second camera looking towards Bennan Head. NO_B15webcam02