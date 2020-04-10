Announcements – April 4, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

Wallace – Graeme. The Wallace family announce with immense sadness the sudden death of Graeme on Monday 23rd March 2020, aged 65. He is survived by his wife Anne, sons Adam and Finlay and brother Euan. Graeme was the elder son of Dr and Mrs William Wallace of Rosalynn, Brodick. Graeme was an engineer and sailor and had a life long fascination with Clyde Puffers. His family will miss him greatly. A funeral service for immediate family will take place at Sannox on Tuesday 7th April 2020.